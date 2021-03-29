Minot completes weekend sweep of Bruins
The Austin Bruins lost to the Minot Minotauros 4-3 for the second straight night in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Blaine Warnert scored a pair of third period goals to give the Minotauros (15-18-1-2 overall) the lead for good.
Hudson Hodges had 21 saves for Austin (12-22-3-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 2 2 – 4
Austin 1 2 0 – 3
First period
(A) Kyle Oleksiuk (Connor Mylymok, Garrett Dahm) :35
Second period
(M) Will Crull (Cole Stofflet) 5:41
(A) Dahm (Ben Dexheimer, Kyle Oleksiuk) (power play) 7:48
(M) Tyler Kostelecky (Jay Buchholz, Cade Stibbe) 8:14
(A) Oleksiuk (Mylymok) 12:32
Third period
(M) Blaine Warnert (Crull, Buhholz) (power play) 12:40
(M) Warnert 14:23
Shots: Austin – 30; Minot – 25
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-3; Minot 1-for-3
