Minotauros rally to beat Bruins in OT
The Austin Bruins saw a third period lead disappear as they lost to the Minot Minotauros (17-17-4-1 overall) 4-3 in overtime in Riverside Arena Friday.
Ben Dexheimer and Barret Brooks each scored in a six-minute stretch to put Austin up 3-2 with 6:42 left in the game, but Minot’s Damon Zimmer tied the game with a power play and Tyler Kostelecky won it in overtime.
Tyler Shea stopped 22 shots for Austin (12-21-3-2 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 1 1 1 1 – 4
Austin 0 1 2 0 – 3
First period
(M) Brett Roloson (Logan Anderson, Ethan Schmunk) 0:36
Second period
(A) Kyle Oleksiuk (Garrett Dahm, Travis Shoudy) 3:41
(M) Cade Stibbe (Logan Anderson) 5:01
Third period
(A) Ben Dexheimer (Shoudy) 4:58
(A) Barrett Brooks (Dahm, Shoudy) (power play) 13:18
(M) Damon Zimmer (Roloson) (power play) 18:50
OT
(M) Tyler Kostelecky (power play) 1:32
Shots: Austin – 35; Minot – 26
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-2; Minot – 2-for-5
