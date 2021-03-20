Mower County resident receives SEMAC grant

On March 16, the Board of Directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC) awarded grants to 22 applicants representing eight counties for a total of $60,155 in funding.

This includes twenty Artistic Support for Individual Artists & Culture Bearers grants for $57,155, and two Pandemic Relief for Working Artists & Culture Bearers grants for $3,000.

For information about the grant application process, eligibility, or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our website at www.semac.org.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts & cultural heritage fund.

Grants were awarded to each of the following nonprofit organizations and schools, listed by county:

Dodge County

Layne Noser received a $1,500 Pandemic Relief for Working Artists grant.

Fillmore County

Catherine Glynn received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for A.R.T. Year 5: Simple Gifts.

Mower County

Susan Hansen received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for The Ku Klux Klan in Southern Minnesota.

Olmsted County

Katie Cook received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Stronger Together.

Dede Esse received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Culture Bearers grant for Fashion and Beauty in The 2020 Pandemic.

Luke Hendrickson received a $1,500 Pandemic Relief for Working Artists grant.

David Kassler received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for “Out of Eden,” Community Engagement Concert.

Michael Khuth received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Generation Magazine: Dreams of the Khmer Diaspora.

Dylon Starr received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for The 2-Man Show.

Amarama Vercnocke received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for The he(ART) and Soul: Art created in the pandemic.

Rice County

Gao Hong received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Culture Bearers grant for Afro-Puerto Rican-Chinese Fusion.

Daniel Kallman received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for A New Composition for Chamber Brass Septet.

Andrea Mazzariello received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Music for Bridging.

Leslie Moore received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for An Historical Novel about Women, Music & Culture.

Steele County

Shanda Brekke received a $1,500 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Under this Roof: what Covid-19 has shown me.

Winona County

Joy Davis Ripley received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Already Masked: Mental Illness During Covid-19.

Erin Drummond received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Loon.

Anne George received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Exhibition of New Works at Rochester Arts Center.

C Mikal Oness received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Poems of the Counter-Insurrection.

Elizabeth Oness received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for Runaway Renee and other essays.

Maggie Panetta received a $3,000 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for “Shoots and Ladders” Winona Mural Project.

Marcia Ratliff received a $1,655 Artistic Support for Individuals grant for The Writing in Place Project.