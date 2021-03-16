March 16, 2021

New social group starts up in Austin

By Daily Herald

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, March 16, 2021

A new social group in Austin is looking to bring adults over 35 together for some fun.

The Austin Area 35+ Meet for Fun Group consists of married couples and singles over the age of 35 that are interested in a variety of things including music, sports, art, travel and dining.

For more information, visit www.meetup.com/meetup-group-vjuhvecr/

