Nu-Tek releases details of new Austin site

Nu-Tek BioSciences, LLC, an innovative manufacturer of industrial ingredients used in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, announced that its new manufacturing facility in Austin will be the first dedicated, animal-free peptone, and protein hydrolysate manufacturing facility in the U.S.

This U.S. owned peptone manufacturing plant will help meet the rapidly growing demand for materials used to manufacture biologics.

“At Nu-Tek, we believe this expansion in the pharmaceutical industry brings the promise of a vibrant manufacturing industry to the Midwest,” said Thomas Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences in a press release. “When we embarked on this project, with our core business as manufacturers, we required a very special location. Austin’s rich manufacturing background combined with the health technology and innovation from Minnesota’s Medical Alley cluster, the Hormel Institute and other leading healthcare institutions and universities, made Austin the perfect choice to build a world class manufacturing facility.”

For more than 10 years, Nu-Tek BioSciences has been manufacturing and supplying peptones to the pharmaceutical industry and is uniquely qualified to provide large capacities of raw materials. The Company’s technology platform was developed to meet the growing demand for animal-free media components in the biopharma industry.

This investment into manufacturing comes at a time when pharmaceutical companies are seeking solutions to mitigate supply chain risk. With the current pressures of COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, this capacity will solidify the company’s commitment to building businesses and assets with long-term sustainability.

Nu-Tek is currently supplying a critical component used in the manufacture of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Nu-Tek has successfully developed a portfolio of products for use in the pharmaceutical and industrial fermentation industries.

Peptones and protein hydrolysates are commonly used in microbiological media, fermentation nutrient systems, as well as cell and tissue culture media. This Austin-based project has been conducted in consultation with local officials from the City of Austin, Austin Port Authority, Austin Utilities, Mower County, Development Corporation of Austin (DCA) and the Community Venture Network. The new manufacturing facility will be built at Creekside Business Park with construction expected to begin in the Spring of 2021.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences

Nu-Tek BioSciences develops and manufactures peptones and protein hydrolysates for the biotech and wellness foods industry. Nu-Tek’s portfolio of products are used in a variety of applications ranging from pharmaceuticals to industrial fermentations. Nu-Tek’s peptones are most commonly used in microbiological media, fermentation nutrient systems, as well as cell and tissue culture media. They can also be found in the wellness foods sector, used in the manufacture of allergen-free probiotics and serving as nutritional protein hydrolysates.

Extensive experience with proteins and associated manufacturing practices have enabled the development of proprietary processes used at the firm today. The unique processing techniques produce peptones which have been proven to increase growth rates and yields. Coupled with superior customer service, Nu-Tek creates additional value in manufacturing as a solutions-based manufacturer. Flexibility and openness to innovation allows for customization of products to meet firm specific needs.