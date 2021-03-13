Our opinion: Are you ready for the next online contest?

Our first contest on our website is drawing to a close, and we’re happy to announce the three winners of a one-year digital membership to the Herald.

One person was selected each week over the last month for the prize, with one more remaining. So far our winners have been:

• Sheila Pitzen

• Linda Nicol

• Marti Rickerl

Thank you to everybody that has played so far!

The digital membership giveaway was the first contest planned on a new page on the Herald’s website to reward and entertain online readers.

Next up is the College Hoops Basketball Bracket Contest. The bracket printed in the Herald today, and online brackets start Monday. Many prizes will be given away.

While the printed brackets can be eligible for prizes, we encourage people to enter the online bracket entry so they can watch their brackets and make updates for national prizes. Readers are not allowed to enter online and print, they must choose only one.

All local prizes will be awarded through combined online and print entries, but only brackets entered online will be eligible for the national prizes.

Local prizes include a $50 gift certificate from our main sponsors: MidTown Auto and D&G Ace Hardware. Another finalist will earn $25 gift certificates from any of the participating businesses. See pages 6 and 7 of today’s Herald for more details.

To enter your online bracket, go to www.austindailyherald.com and click on the “Contests” tab on the black toolbar starting Monday.