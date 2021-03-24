Our opinion: Bing-oh! Spring-oh!

Our popular Bing-oh! game is back and you’re not going to want to miss this.

Want the chance to win up to $300? Want to be able to yell “BING-OH!”?

Well, you’re in luck because our annual Bing-oh! Spring is back and is one of our most anticipated events here at the Herald.

The game starts Saturday and the best part, aside from the Chamber Bucks we’re willing to put in your wallet, is just how easy it is to play.

Your first step is to pick-up the Wednesday, March 24 edition of the Austin Daily Herald. If you are not a subscriber, visit a convenience store in Austin or stop at the Austin Daily Herald to buy your copy.

Each week five numbers will printed throughout the Wednesday and Saturday editions. If you miss them with the paper then the numbers are also displayed on the Herald vestibule that can be read from the outside. We can not give numbers over the phone.

You can also get those numbers and so many other great parts of the paper by subscribing. Call 1-507-434-2204 to get your subscription going.

And most important, make sure you rush on down should you get a Bing-Oh! so we can get you your prize and snap a picture.

There are four ways to win, either through cover-all or lines going horizontally, vertically or diagonally.

Six $50 Chamber Bucks winners will be recognized and the big $300 to the first person to cover-all.

So stop on down and let us help you on your way to “Bingo-oh!” Spring.