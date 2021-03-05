March 5, 2021

  • 32°

Packer boys score a sweep over Scarlets

By Daily Herald

Published 9:14 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

The Austin boys basketball team erased an 18-point deficit and it beat Mankato West (11-3 overall) 68-63 in Mankato Thursday.

Emmanuel Manyuon put up 25 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Packers (12-2 overall), who finished with a season sweep over the Big Nine champion Scarlets.

Teyghan Hovland added 14 points and four steals.

Austin 31  37  —  68

West 36  27  —  63

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 25; Okey Okey, 18; Teyghan Hovland, 14; Gage Manahan, 7; Victor Idris, 2; Jordan Ransom, 2; free throws: 66 percent (6-for-9)

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections