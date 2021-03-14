Packer boys take down Spartans, prepare for first round matchup with AL on Wednesday

The Austin boys basketball team finished out regular season play with a 75-63 victory over Rochester Mayo (7-11 overall, 5-7 Big Nine) in Packer Gym Saturday.

Teyghan Hovland finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Packers (15-2 overall, 10-2 Big Nine) and Emmanuel Manyuon added 23 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The top-seeded Packers have won 10 straight and will open the Section 1AAA Tournament by hosting Albert Lea at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Mayo 22 41 – 63

Austin 37 38 – 75

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 23; Teyghan Hovland, 13; Gage Manahan, 12; Jordan Ransom, 10; Okey Okey, 8; Dieth Duop, 7; Casey Berg, 2; free throws: 80 percent (8-for-10)