March 14, 2021

Packer boys take down Spartans, prepare for first round matchup with AL on Wednesday

By Daily Herald

Published 9:02 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

The Austin boys basketball team finished out regular season play with a 75-63 victory over Rochester Mayo (7-11 overall, 5-7 Big Nine) in Packer Gym Saturday.

Teyghan Hovland finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Packers (15-2 overall, 10-2 Big Nine) and Emmanuel Manyuon added 23 points, five rebounds and three steals.

The top-seeded Packers have won 10 straight and will open the Section 1AAA Tournament by hosting Albert Lea at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Mayo 22  41  –  63

Austin 37  38  –  75

Austin scoring: Emmanuel Manyuon, 23; Teyghan Hovland, 13; Gage Manahan, 12; Jordan Ransom, 10; Okey Okey, 8; Dieth Duop, 7; Casey Berg, 2; free throws: 80 percent (8-for-10)

