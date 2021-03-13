Packer girls close out with a win over Winona
The Austin girls hockey team closed out its regular season with a 6-1 win over Winona (0-16 overall) in Riverside Arena Friday.
Kate Holtz had a hat trick for the Packers (7-9-1 overall), Izzy Hemann had two goals and Hailee Schaeffer had one goal.
