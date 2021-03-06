Packer gymnasts fall to Raiders

The Austin gymnastics team lost to Northfield 138.850-131.875 at the Austin Recreation Center at the YMCA Friday.

Ashley Myhre took third in all-around for the Packers.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Vault: Kate Oelfke (second, 8.825); Ashley Myhre (third, 8.725); Lauren Schmitt (sixth, 8.575)

Bars: Ashley Myhre (fifth, 7.560); Katelynn Klouse (sixth, 7.350); Maria Morey (seventh, 7.300)

Beam: Maria Morey (fourth, 8.350); Reese Norton (fifth, 8.300); Ashley Myhre (seventh, 8.050)

Floor: Maria Morey (third, 9.025); Ashley Myhre (sixth, 8.800); Kiki Rodgriguez (seventh, 8.750); Katelynn Klouse (eighth, 8.325)

All-Around: Ashley Myhre (third, 33.2525); Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 32.025)