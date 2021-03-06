Packer gymnasts fall to Raiders
The Austin gymnastics team lost to Northfield 138.850-131.875 at the Austin Recreation Center at the YMCA Friday.
Ashley Myhre took third in all-around for the Packers.
AUSTIN RESULTS
Vault: Kate Oelfke (second, 8.825); Ashley Myhre (third, 8.725); Lauren Schmitt (sixth, 8.575)
Bars: Ashley Myhre (fifth, 7.560); Katelynn Klouse (sixth, 7.350); Maria Morey (seventh, 7.300)
Beam: Maria Morey (fourth, 8.350); Reese Norton (fifth, 8.300); Ashley Myhre (seventh, 8.050)
Floor: Maria Morey (third, 9.025); Ashley Myhre (sixth, 8.800); Kiki Rodgriguez (seventh, 8.750); Katelynn Klouse (eighth, 8.325)
All-Around: Ashley Myhre (third, 33.2525); Katelynn Klouse (fourth, 32.025)
Goslee leads Rebels past Spring Grove
The Southland girls basketball team beat Spring Grove (3-10 overall, 3-9 SEC) by a score of 68-24 in Adams Friday.... read more