Packers advance athletes to state in six events in swimming and diving

The Austin boys swimming and diving team had a huge night as they put up state qualifiers in six separate events at the Section 1A Meet in Rochester Thursday.

Logan Kelly took first in the 100-yard breaststroke — breaking his own record and a Section 1A meet record set by Matt Hoyland of Saint Thomas Academy in 2008 with a time of 55.06 seconds and Kelly also took first in the 200-yard freestyle.

Winston Walkup took third in the 100-backstroke, but will advance to state, and Riley Ferguson took fourth in diving to advance to state.

Austin will be sending two relays to state as the 200-medley relay of Walkup, Kelly, Joey Hilkin and Riley Haugen and the 200-freestyle relay team of Kelly, Walkup, Kenny Cabeen and Huagen took first with the 10th fastest time in AHS history.

Team standings: 1. Simley 404; 2. Mankato West 382.5; 3. Mankato East 335.5; 4. Austin 291; 5. Winona 249; 6. Red Wing 199; 7. Faribault 117; 8. Albert Lea 100

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Winston Walkup, Logan Kelly, Joseph Hilkin, Riley Haugen (first, 1:39.24)

200-freestyle: Logan Kelly (first, 1:43.78); Tate Miller (14th, 1:58.79); Adam PIke (22nd, 2:08.36)

200-individual medley: Winston Walkup (fourth, 2:06.42); Joseph Hilkin (11th, 2:21.97)

50-freestyle: Riley Haugen (10th, 23.78); Matthew Grush (13th, 24.08); Kenny Cabeen (14th, 24.44)

Diving: Riley Ferguson (fourth, 292.05); Isaiah Cabeen (10th, 203.55)

100-butterfly: Joseph Hilkin (fifth, 56.71); Matthew Grush (14th, 1:06.63)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (ninth, 52.21); Riley Huagen (10th, 52.27); Zachary Evenson (22nd, 1:01.55)

500-freestyle: Tate Miller (eighth, 5:24); Thomas Asmus (19th, 6:10.59)

200-freestyle relay: Logan Kelly, Winston Walkup, Kenny Cabeen, Riley Haugen (first, 1:31.17)

100-backstroke: Winston Walkup (third, 57.09); Kyle Mayer (ninth, 1:04.46): Adam Pike (10th, 1:04.72)

100-breaststroke: Logan Kelly (first, 55.06); Jackson Barry (10th, 1:09.97); Thomas Herrick (18th, 1:17.27)

400-freestyle relay: Kenny Cabeen, Joseph Hilkin, Tate Miller, Matthew Grush (fifth, 3:36.36)