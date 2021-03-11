Police investigating after Wednesday morning burglary call

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a burglary was reported Wednesday morning at Struck Chiropractic.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, police were called at 7:44 a.m. on Wednesday. Struck Chiropractic employees reported to police that several computers had been stolen.

There was no evidence of property damage to enter the building, McKichan said.

The case has been forwarded to a detective and remains under investigation.