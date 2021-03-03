PROGRESS 2021: A shared vision (Adams)

Adams Booster Club aiming to bring community together

Angela Himebaugh may have originally grown up in Austin, but now she is co-chair for the Adams Booster Club, the organization that plans the annual Adams Dairy Days celebration, the summer’s first major small town festival in Mower County.

“Prior to Adams’ sesquicentennial celebration, I attended a Booster Club planning meeting with my friend and co-worker Rebecca Wolterman,” Himebaugh recalled. “It was clear to us after that meeting we had something to offer our community by way of planning and coordinating Adams’ 150th celebration during Dairy Days 2018 as well as to the Booster Club events throughout the year. We decided to become co-chairs and a few months after that, Ella Noterman and Katie Schaefer joined the board.”

Having co-chaired the Adams Booster Club for the past four years, Himebaugh said the board has a shared vision for what the events could be and takes pride in being able to see those visions come to fruition with Adams Booster Club events. For Dairy Days, Himebaugh said the vision is to create an event that brings the Adams community together.

“We have created a space on Commerce Street where our community and visitors can enjoy food, music and activities,” she said. “Grandparents can sit on a picnic table under the shade of a tent, listening to music on the main stage and watching the little ones playing in the Corn Box (think sandbox but with corn, sponsored by Northern Country Coop). We strive to make our events accessible to attendees of all ages.”

But not every aspect of Dairy Days has remained the same since Himebaugh, Wolterman, Noterman and Schaefer took over the Adams Booster Club.

“In the past, kids games and activities were in Adams City Park and we have moved those to Commerce Street,” Himebaugh said. “We have received many positive comments from the community that they enjoyed having everything in one area. Food trucks have been added to the Dairy Days menu. They have all been delicious and very well received. We created the inclusive space that we envisioned for Dairy Days by centralizing the event on Commerce Street and Commerce Stage area — contests, music, announcements, entertainment, games and socializing. “

The Adams community has given us really positive feedback about this space and we are excited to continue and grow the space during Dairy Days 2021,” she added.

As for Dairy Days 2021, Himebaugh said that for the moment the Adams Booster Club is planning for the event to be held as ‘normal’ despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As winter draws to a close, we will assess whether or not we will be able to hold the event or if modifications or rescheduling will be necessary,” she said.