Evie Mohrfeld: Push forward the clocks, look back to memories
As you get ready to change your clocks because of daylight savings time, we notice the lawns are also looking greener.
The tulips will soon be popping up as we all slowly make our way to a somewhat normal life again.
The fun of sorting out pictures will be put aside until another time, and more photos are probably going to be added this year. Here are the 17 destinations, which I challenged you with in my last column.
1. Winnebago Industries: Forest City, Iowa
2. Summer theater at popular Iowa lake: Lake Okoboji
3. Grotto of Redemption Shrine: West Bend, Iowa
4. Seed Savers Exchange: Decorah, Iowa
5. Gooseberry Falls State Park: Two Harbors, Minnesota
6. Congdon Mansion: Duluth, Minnesota
7. Fireside Dinner Theatre: Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin
8. Steamboat Arabia: Kansas City, Missouri
9. Harry Truman Museum: Kansas City, Missouri
10. Buddy Holly Tribute: Clear Lake, Iowa
11. Dinner at a milking parlor: Wisconsin Dells
12. National Balloon Festival: Albuquerque, New Mexico
13. Celebration Belle Cruise: Dubuque, Iowa
14. Polka Festival: New Ulm, Minnesota or Oktoberfest
15. Cape Cod: Massachusetts
16. Little Mermaid on the Harbor: Copenhagen, Denmark
17. Large population of hummingbirds: Costa Rica
Next week’s column will continue 18-25. You have done well if you scored perfect on these destinations so far. The 25th will be a more extended tour and I will be sharing more details about that tour.
We are looking out from under the covers and can see the end in sight. Keeping your mask on, even after your completed shot or shots, will have us all meeting new people who are smiling and happy to see us. Stick with it, as I am looking forward to seeing you all again in the not too distant future.
The Mower County Senior Center will be waiting for us.
Lyle-Pacelli boys take down Lanesboro
The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team closed out its regular season with a 70-44 win over Lanesboro (7-11 overall, 7-8 SEC)... read more