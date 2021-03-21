Rebel girls can’t maintain fast start in Kingsland

The No. 6 seeded Southland girls basketball team had its season come to an end as it lost to No. 3 Kingsland (16-2 overall) 61-51 in a Section 1A quarterfinal in Kingsland Saturday.

Southland (11-9 overall) led by as many as eight points in the first half, but the Rebels hit a tough five-minute spurt in the second half.

“It was a battle, “ Southland head coach Dean Bendtsen said. “We had a shot.”

Still, the Rebels had a chance to tie the game with seven minutes left, but Larissa Goslee had a basket waved off when she was called for a charge on a play that could’ve been ruled a defensive foul.

Two players fouled out for Southland.

Southland 26 25 — 51

Kingsland 25 36 — 61

Southland scoring: Bailey Johnson, 16; Kelsey Mensink, 12; Larissa Goslee, 10; Kayla Nelsen, 5; Olivia Matheis, 5; Katie Poppenhagen, 3; free throws: 33 percent (1-for-3)