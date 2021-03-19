March 19, 2021

Rebel girls open playoffs strong against Rushford-Peterson

The No. 6 seeded Southland girls basketball team beat No. 11 Rushford-Peterson (4-15 overall) in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Adams Thursday.

Larissa Goslee scored 27 points and she went 13-for-16 at the free throw line for the Rebels (12-8 overall).

“It felt like we were almost back to normal, we had fans on both sides and it was a very nice playoff atmosphere,” Southland head Dean Bendtsen said.

The Rebels (11-8 overall) will play at No. 3 Kingsland at 7 p.m. Saturday.

RP 24  16  —  40

Southland 35  23  —  58

Southland scoring: Larissa Goslee, 27; Kelsey Mensink, 12; Bailey Johnson, 12; Kayla Nelsen, 4; Katie Poppenhagen, 3; free throws: 56 percent (14-for-25)

