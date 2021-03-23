Rebels advance to Section 1A title game with a win over Trojans

The No. 1 seeded Southland boys basketball team used a big second half push to upend No. 4 Rushford-Peterson (13-7 overall) 73-55 in a Section 1A semifinal in Rochester Century Monday.

The Rebels (18-2 overall) led by just three at halftime, but they caught fire in the second half. Nick Boe vaulted the effort from the outside as he went six-for-six on threes and scored 22 points and Ethan Forthun added 23 points.

“In the second half we clamped down and we did a nice job,” Southland head coach Matt Webber said.

Southland will play No. 3 Hayfield for the Section 1A title and a trip to state at Rochester Mayo at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Rebels beat Hayfield 71-69 in Hayfield on March 11.

“It was a great game last time, and I’m assuming if we’re both hitting shots like we were that night, it’ll be another great game,” Webber said. “Everybody’s excited for it.”

RP 26 29 — 55

Southland 29 44 — 73

Southland scoring: Ethan Forhun, 23; Nick Boe, 22; Dan Boe, 10; Harrison Hanna, 8; free throws: 58 percent (7-for-12); rebounds: 23 (Dan Boe, 5); turnovers: 6