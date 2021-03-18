Rebels move past Knights, will play Burros Friday

The top-seeded Southland boys basketball team took care of business as they beat No. 17 Kingsland (4-12 overall) 69-51 in a Section 1A opener in Adams Wednesday.

Ethan Forthun scored 20 points for the Rebels (16-2 overall), who will now host No. 8 seeded Lanesboro in the Section 1A Quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.

Southland 39 30 – 69

Kingsland 21 30 – 51

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 20; Harrison Hanna, 15; Dan Boe, 12; Eli Wolff, 9; Nick Boe, 5; Sorenson, 4; Christian Hjelmen, 4; free throws: 62 percent (5-for-8)