Rebels move past Knights, will play Burros Friday
The top-seeded Southland boys basketball team took care of business as they beat No. 17 Kingsland (4-12 overall) 69-51 in a Section 1A opener in Adams Wednesday.
Ethan Forthun scored 20 points for the Rebels (16-2 overall), who will now host No. 8 seeded Lanesboro in the Section 1A Quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday.
Southland 39 30 – 69
Kingsland 21 30 – 51
Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 20; Harrison Hanna, 15; Dan Boe, 12; Eli Wolff, 9; Nick Boe, 5; Sorenson, 4; Christian Hjelmen, 4; free throws: 62 percent (5-for-8)
