Rogne’s big night is not enough for L-P girls
The Lyle-Pacelli girls basketball team put up a good fight, but it lost to Spring Grove (5-9 overall, 5-8 SEC) in Spring Grove Tuesday.
Alana Rogne had the best game of her career as she posted 31 points, 13 rebounds and three steals for the Athletics (1-14 overall, 1-12 SEC).
LP scoring: Alana Rogne, 31; Olivia Herd, 7; Kirsten Koopal, 7; Audrey Heard, 2; Emma Wilde, 2
