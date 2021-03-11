Snow, heavy rain, hail, tornado warnings in Minnesota

DULUTH — Heavy snow and high winds in northeastern Minnesota left hundreds without power and caused hazardous travel conditions while the southeastern region of the state experienced rain, large hail and tornado warnings.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said slippery conditions likely contributed to the death of a 57-year-old driver who was killed about 6 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle slid off a road and rolled over in a ditch.

The Duluth Public School District canceled classes Thursday while other schools planned to operate with a 2-hour delay. A winter storm warning from the National Weather Service for northeastern Minnesota was set to expire Thursday morning.

About 2,700 Minnesota Power customers lost service Wednesday with about 700 remaining without power early Thursday.

In southern Minnesota, heavy rain and hail fell Wednesday evening. The weather service issued tornado warnings and watches, but there were no reports of touchdowns or major damage.

The warnings dissipated by about 9 p.m., but winds gusting up to 40 mph continued through the night.