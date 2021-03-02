March 2, 2021

Southland girls basketball team outlasts Burros

By Daily Herald

Published 9:46 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

The Southland girls basketball team held off a late push to beat Lanesboro 55-46 in Lanesboro Monday.

Kayla Nelsen had 13 points for the Rebels (7-7 overall, 7-5 SEC).

The Burros (7-7 overall, 7-6 SEC) cut the lead to five late in the game, but Southland knocked down four straight free throws to ice it.

Southland 29 26  —  55

Lanesboro 21 25  —  46

Southland scoring: Kayla Nelsen, 13; Kelsey Menskink, 12; Bailey Johnson, 11; Larissa Goslee, 11; Bria Nelsen, 2; Olivia Mathias, 6; free throws: 78 percent (11-for-14)

