Southland girls slip past Rushford-Peterson
The Southland girls basketball team beat Rushford-Peterson (4-13 overall) 60-56 in Rushford Thursday.
Kayla Nelsen had 15 points to lead the Rebels (9-7 overall).
Southland 31 29 — 60
RP 23 33 — 56
Southland scoring: Kayla Nelsen, 15; Larissa Goslee, 14; Kelsey Mensink, 11; Bailey Johnson, 8; Bria Nelsen, 7; Olivia Mathias, 5; free throws: 48 percent (15-for-31)
