March 12, 2021

Southland girls slip past Rushford-Peterson

By Daily Herald

Published 9:36 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Southland girls basketball team beat Rushford-Peterson (4-13 overall) 60-56 in Rushford Thursday. 

Kayla Nelsen had 15 points to lead the Rebels (9-7 overall).

Southland 31  29  —  60

RP 23  33  —  56

Southland scoring: Kayla Nelsen, 15; Larissa Goslee, 14; Kelsey Mensink, 11; Bailey Johnson, 8;  Bria Nelsen, 7; Olivia Mathias, 5; free throws: 48 percent (15-for-31)

