Southland withstands Hayfield’s push in big win on the road

The Southland boys basketball team was able to hold off Hayfield (13-4 overall) 71-69 in Hayfield Thursday.

The Rebels (14-2 overall) knocked down 11 threes on the night and the biggest one came from Nick Boe, as he beat the shot clock buzzer to hit a three and put Southland up 69-66 with two minutes left.

Hayfield ended up with a last second look, but it came up short.

“It was a back and forth game,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said. “It was just a great game both ways.”

Southland 38 33 — 71

Hayfield 36 33 — 69

Southland scoring: Ethan Forthun, 22; Eli Wolff, 20; Harrison Hanna, 11; Dan Boe, 8; Nick Boe, 8; Brendan Kennedy, 2; free throws: 57 percent (4-for-7)

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 24; Ethan Pack, 17; Easton Fritcher, 12; Isaac Matti, 8; Kobe Foster, 8; free throws: 60 percent (9-for-15)