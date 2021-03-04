Spinks leads Blue Devils to a sweep of RCTC

The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team won its 10th straight game as it swept the regular season series from RCTC (3-5 overall) with a 65-61 win in Riverland Gym Wednesday.

Lajarrion Spinks had 18 points and four rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-1 overall).

RCTC 31 30 – 61

RCC 24 41 – 65

RCC scoring: Lajarrion Spinks, 18; Dominik Bangu, 12; Cleveland Bedgood, 11; Ethan Clavero, 6; Jamari Magee, 5; Deng Jal, 5; Joe Burgos, 3; Derrick Ousley, 2; Trayvon Smith, 2; Keyshwan Payne, 1