March 4, 2021

Squier delivers the winner and Holtz nails milestones as Packers snap skid

By Daily Herald

Published 10:06 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The Austin girls hockey team beat Rochester Century (5-8 overall) 3-2 in Rochester Tuesday.

Peyton Squier scored the game winning goal for the Packers (6-7-1 overall), who had lost four straight games.

Kate Holtz scored her 100th career point and 50th career goal in the win as she posted 2 goals for the Packers.

 

