Stasko’s big night leads Vikings over NRHEG
The Hayfield girls basketball team beat New Richland-HEG (5-11 overall, 3-10 Gopher) 65-56 in Hayfield Monday.
Aine Stasko put up a career-high 25 points for the Vikings (11-5 overall, 7-4 Gopher).
NRHEG 28 28 — 56
Hayfield 30 35 — 65
Hayfield scoring: Aine Stasko, 25; Natalie Beaver, 17; Kristen Wastson, 9; Caitlyn Hendrickson, 9; Josanne Tempel, 3; Chelsea Christopherson, 2; free throws: 65 percent (15-for-23)
