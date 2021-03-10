Summerset’s ‘Shrek: The Musical!’ to stream March 12-13

The coronavirus may have impacted Summerset Theatre’s plans, but theater enthusiasts can still catch a classic Summerset performance from Season 49.

Thanks to a special arrangement with Musical Theatre International, Summerset Theatre’s publisher, fans can stream “Shrek: The Musical!” this Friday and Saturday. Fans can relive all the fun as Shrek and Donkey rescue the princess Fiona from the evil Lord Farquaad.

Live stream viewing times are 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12, and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 13.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at www.summersettheatre.org.