Third armed robbery suspect pleads guilty

Involved in robbery of Dollar General in Austin

A third suspect in the Dec. 8 armed robbery of the Dollar General in Austin has entered a guilty plea.

Patrick Harris Alston, 19, of Austin pleaded guilty to felony aiding/abetting aggravated robbery – possess a dangerous weapon – as part of a plea agreement on Tuesday in Mower County District Court.

Court documents state that an armed robbery was reported at about 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 as the Austin Dollar General. The cashier on duty reported that three male suspects were involved – one watched the door, one checked the store for customers and the other held a knife to her, demanded money and took money from the register. It was determined that $918.01 was stolen.

On Dec. 11, police arrested Toby James Gogolewski and Nathaniel Jerome Davenport Jr. as suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Freeborn Co-op in Lyle just prior to their arrest. Gogolewski later provided details of his involvement in the three robberies held prior to the Freeborn Co-op robbery, including the armed robbery at Dollar General. Gogolewski said that he, Alston and Ladevin Martaz Hardin were involved in the robbery of the Dollar General.

Gogolewski said he had a machete and he identified Alston, who he said was wearing a “Batman” shirt during the robbery, as “the lookout.” He said they rode in Alston’s pickup and parked near the Dollar General, committed the robbery, and then left in the pickup. He said the three of them split up after that and he left the machete he carried into the store in the pickup.

Alston was arrested on Dec. 12. He provided law enforcement with the location of items stolen from the Dollar General and admitted his involvement in the robbery.

Gogolewski and Hardin have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the Dollar General robbery.

Alston will be sentenced on May 21.