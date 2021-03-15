Three area girls basketball players named All-State
Three area girls basketball players received All-State recognition recently.
Austin junior Hope Dudycha was named All-State Honorable Mention, Blooming Prairie senior Megan Oswald was named Class A All-State and BP junior Bobbie Bruns was named Class A All State Honorable Mention.
Dudycha is a 1,000 point scorer for the Packers, Oswald holds the BP school records for career blocks and steals and Bruns holds the BP career record for assists.
