Three area wrestlers finish strong at state

Three area wrestlers put up solid performances at the Minnesota Class A state wrestling meet in St. Michael/Albertville Saturday.

Anthony Romero of GMLOS finished in third place at 106-pounds after he beat Tommy Elwood of Medford 8-0 in his final match of the season.

Romero, a senior, finishes the season with a record of 28-3 overall.

Rece Voigt of GMLOS finished in fourth place after he lost to Jonah Gruenes of Minneota 5-2.

Voigt, a senior, finishes with a record of 39-3 overall.

Tyler Archer of Westfield took fifth place at 182 after he beat Nick Frank of Blue Earth Area 8-3.

Archer, a junior, finishes with a record of 26-6 overall.