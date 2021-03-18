Vikings bring down Schaeffer, will host Grand Meadow Friday

The No. 3 seeded Hayfield boys basketball team rolled past No. 14 Schaeffer Academy (7-10 overall) 91-55 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Hayfield Wednesday.

Hayfield (15-4 overall) led 15-2 to start the game and the Vikings led by as many as 35.

The Vikings will host No. 6 seeded Grand Meadow in a Section 1A Quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The Superlarks beat Hayfield 59-57 on Jan. 16.

“We know it will be a battle, it should be a fun one,” Hayfield head coach Chris Pack said.

SA 20 35 – 55

Hayfield 42 49 – 91

Hayfield scoring: Ethan Slaathaug, 31; Isaac Matti, 28; Easton Fritcher, 16; Ethan Pack, 5; Isaiah Tempel, 5; Lucas Hansen, 4; Karver Heydt, 2; free throws: 50 percent (6-for-12)