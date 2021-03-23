Virtual public meeting for LeRoy Hwy. 56 reconstruction project set

The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a virtual meeting Tuesday, April 6, to learn about a planned project to reconstruct Highway 56 in LeRoy.

The online meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. Members of the project management team will provide a presentation followed by a question and answer session.

Attendees can join the meeting online or participate by phone. A meeting link, phone number and other information are listed on the Highway 56 project website at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d6/projects/hwy56-reconstruction/index.html.

To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all in-person public events. The event will be recorded and posted to the project website for those unable to attend.

Construction is scheduled for 2023 and proposed work includes the following:

• Reconstruct approximately 1.2 miles of Highway 56 through LeRoy;

• Replace storm water, sanitary sewer and water main;

• Extend water main past Ada Street;

• Replace and install new curb and gutter;

• Improve intersection safety at Mower County Road 12, Highway 56 and Main Street East. Alter intersection and construct cul-de-sac west of Mower County 12;

• Replace and install new sidewalks;

• Define buffer zone between traffic and parking with striping from Mather Street to Everett Street. Buffer zone will allow for biking;

• Improve school crosswalk safety, construct bump out at Mower County Road 14;

• Create wider school parking zone; and

• Optional landscaping including trees and plants.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.