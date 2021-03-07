Wings amass 12 goals in two games to sweep Bruins
The Austin Bruins lost to the Aberdeen Wings (31-1-0-1 overall) 6-2 on the road Saturday.
Hudson Hodges stopped 35 shots for Austin (9-19-2-2 overall).
Aberdeen won 6-1 on Friday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 0 0 2 – 2
Aberdeen 2 1 3 – 6
First period
(AB) Will Arquiett (Jackson Yee, Cullen Ferguson) 4:26
(AB) Cullen Ferguson (Spencer Schneider, Payton Matsui) (short handed) 14:28
Second period
(AB) Cade Neilson (Ferguson, Nico DeVita) (power play) 7:18
Third period
(A) Connor Mylymok (Garrett Dahm, Cullen Rush) 2:12
(A) Walter Zacher (Travis Shoudy) (power play) 7:46
(AB) Jake Goldowski (will Arquiett, Kyle Gaffney) 8:59
(AB) Kevin MacKay (Trevor Russell, Jordan Randall) 15:40
(AB) Goldowski (Cade Neilson, Thomas Mary) (power play) 17:54
Shots: Austin – 29; Aberdeen – 41
Power plays: Austin – 1-for-6; Aberdeen – 2-for-7
