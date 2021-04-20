2021 Girls All-Herald Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Hope Dudycha, guard, Austin

The junior averaged 15.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The play-making Packer also shot 86 percent on free throws. Dudycha has over 1,100 career points.

Bobbie Bruns, guard, Blooming Prairie

The junior playmaker averaged 12.7 points, 5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. Bruns set new career records in assists (329) and assists (106) for BP. Bruns is also BP’s career leader in assists-to-turnover ratio at 3.21-to-1.

Larissa Goslee, guard, Southland

The senior averaged 14.9 points, 7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game. Goslee shot 38 percent on three-pointers for the Rebels.

Elyse Hebrink, forward, Austin

While her numbers aren’t spectacular, Hebrink did all of the little things right for the packers. The do-everything senior was a leader in all aspects as she averaged six points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Megan Oswald, center, Blooming Prairie

The senior went out in style as she averaged 18.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3 assists and 4.3 steals per game. Oswald shot 56 percent from the field and 71 percent on free throws. The senior broke multiple school records this season as she is now BP’’s all-time leader in points (1,571), rebounds (1,059) and steals (339). Oswald has committed to play basketball at the University of Jamestown.

SECOND TEAM

Kristen Watson, guard, Hayfield

The freshman point guard helped turn the Vikings into a competitive team as she averaged 15.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Emma Dudycha, guard, Austin

The sharpshooting junior averaged 11.1 points per game as she shot 48 percent on three-pointers and 94 percent on free throws, while gathering 1.5 steals per game.

Natalie Beaver, forward, Hayfield

The freshman played a big role for Hayfield as she averaged 13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Bailey Johnson, forward, Southland

The junior averaged 10.1 rebounds 2.5 steals and .6 blocks

Reana Schmitt, center, Austin

The junior averaged 9.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game for the Packers, while shooting 52 percent from the field.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alana Rogne, guard, Lyle-Pacelli

The junior averaged 15.5 points, five rebounds and 4.9 steals per game.

Kelsey Mensink, forward, Southland

The senior averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

Kayla Nelsen, forward, Southland

The senior averaged 7.9 points, 3.0 steals and 2 rebounds per game.

Kendyl Queensland, guard, Grand Meadow

The sophomore averaged 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.6 assists per game.

River Landers, center, Grand Meadow

The junior averaged 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, .9 blocks, 1.1 steals and 1.8 assists per game.

Maggie Bruns, guard, Blooming Prairie

The senior averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game before being injured.

Aine Stasko, forward, Hayfield

The junior averaged 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game.