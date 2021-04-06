750 vaccinated at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Mower County Public Health administered 750 COVID-19 vaccinations during Thursday’s vaccination clinic at the Austin Holiday Inn, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg.

The clinic will be the last large vaccination clinic for a while as Public Health will be busy administering second doses to Hormel and Quality Pork Processors plant employees, Kellogg said.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,427 cumulative cases in Mower County, including 119 “probable cases,” as of Tuesday morning.

Kellogg said Mower County currently has 75 active COVID-19 cases.

Statewide, the MDH reported 530,662 cumulative cases as of Tuesday morning. Of those, an estimated 22,568 are still active.

As of Tuesday, 27,781 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 5,693 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported a death toll of 6,889 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,294 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.