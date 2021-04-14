Aaron J. Loverink, 49

Aaron James Loverink, age 49, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, April 6th, 2021 at his home in Austin. Aaron was born June 15, 1971 in Austin, Minnesota to John and Margaret “Peg” (Maas) Loverink. He grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. Following high school, Aaron worked as a cook in the service industry. His hobbies included, hunting, frisbee golf, and playing video games. Aaron was always self-aware of being a good person. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his siblings, Jeff (Lori) Loverink, Sherrie (Tom) Pernu, Gary Loverink, and Chris Loverink; sister-in-law, Lisa Fifer. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret “Peg” Loverink.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Crane Community Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.