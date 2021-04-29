Alleged ‘George Floyd Challenge’ picture causing stir

The Pacelli Catholic Schools’ administration is investigating after a picture emerged on social media that allegedly shows Pacelli students participating in the “George Floyd Challenge.”

The “George Floyd Challenge” made headlines last year when pictures of individuals kneeling on the necks of other individuals were posted online. The challenge mocks the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody. Video footage of Floyd’s death showed white former police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes despite protests from Floyd that he could not breathe.

Chauvin was recently convicted on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

“All I can say is this is an active and confidential investigation,” Pacelli Principal Kane Malo told the Herald.

Several allegations about the incident were made on social media that could not be confirmed as of Thursday.

Austin Police Chief David McKichan said the Austin Police Department is aware of the picture and that there may be some associated rhetoric on social media accompanying the distribution of the picture. He said that officers were at Pacelli Wednesday evening to discuss the concerns about that messaging with staff.

The Herald will provide more information as it becomes available.