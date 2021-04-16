Arlene M. Hotson, 94

Arlene M. Hotson, age 94, of Lyle, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Arlene Mae Weber was born August 10, 1926 in Oakland Township, Freeborn County, Minnesota, the daughter of Ben and Bertha (Hansen) Weber. She was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. Arlene attended country grade school at district 138 Freeborn County. She then attended Albert Lea High School for three years and graduated from Austin High School in 1943. Arlene was united in marriage to Wayne “Bud” Hotson on August 27, 1944 in Myrtle, Minnesota and to this union six daughters were born. Arlene was a busy wife and mother on the farm in Lyle Township along the Cedar River. She additionally worked for 15 years in the kitchen of St. Mark’s Lutheran Home in Austin, Minnesota until retirement. As a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle; she was part of the Ladies Aide and Circle. Arlene was an avid reader, did crochet, and was a prize-winning banana cream pie maker – having won the grand prize purple ribbon in the pie contest at the Lyle 125th Celebration. Gifted in math, she was hard to beat in Yahtzee or Scrabble. Arlene enjoyed her family at gatherings and sports events through the years.

Arlene is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne (Douglas) Chaffee of Austin, MN, Dorothy (Galen) Peterson of rural Austin, MN, Gloria (Arleigh) Austinson of Lyle, MN, Kathryn (Jeff) Helle of rural Lyle, MN, Ramona (Martin) Borchardt of Woodbury, MN, Carmen (Duane Hare) Hotson of Austin, MN; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Bertha Weber; her husband, Wayne “Bud” Hotson; brothers, Lester Weber and Robert Weber; and sister, Lucille Greiner.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. Masks, social distancing, and all COVID-19 protocol will be enforced. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences and memories may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.