Austin boys tennis team drops two to start season

The Austin boys tennis team was swept in its home opener as it lost to Rochester Mayo and Rochester John Marshall by a score of 7-0 in both matches in Paulson Tennis Courts Saturday.

The Packers opened against the Spartans, who are one of the best teams they will face all year, and they also had a tough test against the Rockets.

“Joey Schammel showed a lot of grit coming back from a 1-6 first set to send it to a third set super tie breaker. It was good to see him battle today,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “In only their second competitive tennis match, seventh graders Michael Garry and Tom Garry lost in a really tight three setter. They are only going to get better as the year goes on.”

The Packers have a lot of players who are still learning the game, as there was no season in 2020.

“We have a very young team and outside of Joey, no varsity experience,” Anderson said. “We understand that this is a year for us to take some lumps, learn how we need to improve and get better.”

Rochester Mayo 7, Austin 0

Singles

No. 1 Ojas Bhagra (M) def. Joey Schammel (A) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 Tej Bhagra (M) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Ashu Machida (M) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 4 Philip Wisniewski (M) def. Max Larson (A) 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Spencer Busch and Josh Aney (M) def. Cade Morrison and Eric Stencel (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Noah Wisniewski and Caleb Neisen (M) def. Michael Garry and Thomas Garry (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 3 Caleb Kennel and David Teng (M) def. Marcos Castro and Quinton Grimley (A) 6-0 , 6-0

Rochester John Marshall 7, Austin 0

Singles

No. 1 Marko Jokic (JM) def. Joey Schammel (A) 6-1, 4-6, 10-8

No. 2 Milan Lecic (JM) def. Cole Hebrink (A) 6-1 , 6-1

No. 3 Nathan Moos (JM) def. Owen Carroll (A) 6-1 , 6-1

No. 4 Philip Dahlen (JM) def. Max Larson (A) 6-1 , 7-5

Doubles

No. 1 Trajan McBroom and Zachary Moos (JM) def. Cade Morrison, and Eric Stencel (A) 6-3 , 6-4

No. 2 Alex Younk and Riley Hillesheim (JM) def. Michael Garry and Thomas Garry (A) 6-3 , 4-6 , 10-4

No. 3 Ben Hull and Danny Joey Garcia (JM) def. Marcos Castro and Logan Hillman (A) 6-2, 6-1