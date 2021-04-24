Austin Bruins score a big win over Magicians

The Austin Bruins beat the Minnesota Magicians (22-16-3-0 overall) by a score of 5-1 in Riverside Arena Friday.

Garret Dahm scored two goals in the win, which keeps Austin (17-25-4-3-2) well within reach of the NAHL Central Division playoffs.

Tyler Shea stopped 23 shots for Austin.

SCORING SUMMARY

Magicians 0 0 1 – 1

Bruins 0 2 3 – 5

First period

No scoring

Second period

(A) Peter Jacobs (Reginald Millette, Tyler Shea) 4:17

(A) Garrett Dahm (Travis Shoudy, Peter Jacobs) (power play) 9:05

Third period

(A) Sutter Muzzati (Barrett Brooks) :10

(A) Alex Trombley (Braidean Simmons-Fischer, Mason Poolman) 3:00

(A) Dahm 10:25

(M) Mason Hendrickson (Danny Eckerline, Spencer Light) (power play) 16:29

Shots: Austin – 26; Magicians – 24

Power plays: Austin 1-for-6; Magicians 1-for-2