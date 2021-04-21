Austin girls take third in Winona

The Austin girls track and field team took third in the Winona quadrangular Tuesday.

Marissa Shute won the 1600-meter run for the Packers and Olivia Walsh won the high jump and triple jump.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 113; 2. Winona 69; 3. Austin 60.5; 4. Faribault 28.5

100-meter dash: Sarah Wangen (second, 13.75); Aual Makair (11th, 15.15)

200-meter dash: Rachel Engelstad (ninth, 31.78); Kendall Gilster (11th, 32.08)

400-meter dash: Agony Kwot (third, 1:09.05); Cassidy Shute (fourth, 1:10.08); Muye Ojulu (fifth, 1:10.08)

800-meter run: Marissa Shute (seventh, 2:46.70)

1600-meter run: Marissa Shute (first, 5:44.85)

3200-meter run: Nadia Vaughn (third, 13:47.25)

100-meter hurdles: Molly Berglund (fourth, 20.15); Briella Wempner (sixth, 20.53)

High jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 4-8); Toria Strampe (second, 4-8)

Pole vault: Emily Klapperich (third, 7-0)

Long jump: Duna Oteng (fourth, 12-10)

Triple jump: Olivia Walsh (first, 32-11); Toria Strampe (second, 29-9)

Shot put: Denni Heimer (fifth, 29-4)

Discus: Denni Heimer (fourth, 79-11)