Austin man charged with escape, drug possession

An Austin man who allegedly failed to appear in court for sentencing on felony charges received additional charges on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Anthony Barrett Graham, 37, has been charged with felony escape from custody on a felony charge, felony failure to appear on a felony charge, felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor driving after revocation.

According to the court complaint, Graham failed to show up to court on Jan. 4 for sentencing on charges of felony third-degree drug possession, felony theft and felony violent felon in possession of a firearm.

A Mower County Community Corrections agent advised a Mower County Sheriff’s Office detective that Graham was on a GPS monitor as a condition of release. The monitor stopped working on Jan. 3 and Graham failed to charge it.

The agent also advised that Graham was told to appear in court on Jan. 4 during a Dec. 17 court appearance.

On March 31, an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office investigator alerted an Austin Police detective that Graham, who had a pending drug sale charge in Olmsted County, was driving to Austin in a 1999 Lexus ES300 with some methamphetamine in the vehicle. The detective located the Lexus at a residence in the 500 block of 19th Street Northwest. The detective conducted surveillance until Graham exited the residence and drove away in the Lexus. He then had an Austin Police officer conduct a felony traffic stop due to reports that Graham was recently in possession of a firearm.

During the arrest, Graham admitted he had methamphetamine. He was searched and found to be in possession of 1.826 grams of methamphetamine.

A review of Graham’s criminal record shows prior convictions for drug possession, domestic assault, possessing methamphetamine precursors with intent to manufacture, violating a no contact order and multiple counts of theft. He is currently awaiting disposition in Mower County on charges of felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin, felony theft – take/use/transfer movable property without consent – and felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He is also awaiting disposition in Olmsted County on charges of felony first-degree drugs – sale – 17 grams or more – cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period, felony third-degree burglary – steal, felony theft and felony third-degree drugs – possess 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin.

Graham will appear in court again on April 22.