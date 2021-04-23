Austin softball team can’t keep up hot start in Rochester Mayo
A big inning proved costly for the Austin softball team after it showed early life in a 14-4 loss in six innings at Rochester Mayo Thursday.
The Spartans (3-3 overall) used eight hits to score 10 runs in the fourth to go up 13-4.
Isabel Stark knocked a two-run single to put Austin up 4-3 in the top of the third inning after Madisyn Busker had hit a two-run homer to right field in the third inning for Austin (0-7 overall).
Austin pitching: Ava Denzer (L) 6 IP, 18 H, 5 BB, 14 R, 4 K
