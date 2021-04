Austin takes third in Faribault boys track meet

The Packer boys took third at a track and field triangular in Faribault Tuesday.

Jackson Marsh took first in the 3200-meter run for Austin.

AUSTIN RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Northfield 90; 2. Faribault 80; 3. Austin 52; 4. Winona 48

4 x 800-meter relay: Jackson Marsh, Casey Berg, Alex Petrik, Blake Petrik (first, 8:49.63)

110-meter hurdles: Brenan Winkels (third, 18.79)

1600-meter run: Thomas Herrick (10th, 5:14.22); Kyle Mayer (10th, 5:28.26)

400-meter dash: Kaden Murley (first, 55.69)

800-meter run: Alex Petrik (second, 2:14.73); Blake Petrik (third, 2:16.03)

200-meter dash: A’Triel Terry (fourth, 25.25); Joseph Walker (sixth, 25.73)

3200-meter run: Jackson Marsh (first, 10:32.75)

High jump: A’Triel Terry (third, 5-4)

Pole vault: Joseph Walker (second, 20-0)

Discus: Andrew Sayles (sixth, 99-8)

Shot put: Andrew Sayles (third, 37-10.25)