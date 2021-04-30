April 30, 2021

Austin’s Bundy takes eighth in Big Nine Midseason meet

By Daily Herald

Published 9:51 am Friday, April 30, 2021

The Austin boys golf team finished 11th out of 12 teams with a score of 387 at the first of two Big Nine meets in Owatonna Friday.

Ian Bundy took eighth overall with a score of 82.

Red Wing took first with a 354.

Austin scoring: Ian Bundy, 82; Isaac Anderson, 97; Cale Tupy, 105; Eli Krueger, 103;  Max Bissen, 115; Joe Garry, 125

