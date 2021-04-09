Barbara Jean Haugstad, age 68, of Hayfield, Minnesota, formerly of Austin, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born September 15, 1952 in Austin, Minnesota, to Sylvester and Dorothy (Osbern) Halsey. On December 30, 1975, she was united in marriage to Gary Haugstad at the Sargeant United Methodist Church in Sargent, Minnesota. Together they shared 45 years of marriage and raised their two daughters in the Hayfield area. Barbara was a very talented self-taught artist in fine arts specializing in colored pencils, oil and pen paintings. Some of her work involved paintings of wildlife and portraits including specialty work in cultural pieces. One of her greatest accomplishments was being in the top ten of the Kentucky Trout Stamp. She was a faithful woman with a giving heart she was active in many congregations. Barbara loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, going hunting with her dad, swimming, walking barefoot, crashing weddings, and loved horses. Some of her other hobbies included singing, dancing, going for long walks, gardening, reading and photography. She loved traveling and going on car rides with Gary and their dogs. Family was everything to Barbara and she cherished her time spent with them. Barbara was a special person like no one else and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Haugstad of Hayfield, Minnesota; daughters, Heather (Jessi Winn) Haugstad of Seattle, Washington, Jesseca (Brad) Pike of Bayport, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Harlow and Tannin; siblings, Sharon, Shirley, Janny, Chuck. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Dorothy Halsey; and siblings, Darlene, Darrel, and Russ.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00(Noon) on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Praise Fellowship Church in Dodge Center, Minnesota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.