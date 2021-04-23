Blooming Prairie girls take first in Hayfield

The Blooming Prairie girls golf team took first place in the Hayfield triangular with a team score of 231 Thursday.

BP’s Hallie Strunk took first with a score of 48.

BP scoring: Halle Strunk, 48; Jessica Ressler, 51; Maggie Bruns, 62; Ella Farr, 70; Caitlyn Stangl, 75; Aubrey Alwes, 85