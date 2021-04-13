Blossoms drop home home baseball opener
The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost its home opener when it fell to United South Central 10-4 in BP Monday.
Alex Miller had a double and he drew two walks for the Awesome Blossoms (0-2 overall).
BP pitching: Luke Larkoski, 5 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 ER, 6 K; Chris Naatz (L) 2 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 8 R, 3 ER, 3 K
BP hitting: Alex Miller, 2-for-2, double, R 2 BBs; C. Heimerman, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Naatz, 0-for-3, RBI; Drew Kittelson, 1-for-3, R; Lane Lembke, 1-for-2, R, BB
