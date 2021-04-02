Blue Devils close out with a loss
The Riverland Community College men’s basketball team closed out is regular season with an 82-77 loss to Milwaukee Area in Riverland Gym Thursday.
Cleveland Bedgood had 22 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (16-3 overall), Lajarrion Spinks added 15 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Deng Jal had 16 points for RCC and Jamari Magee added nine.
